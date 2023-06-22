Meghalaya

Meghalaya: Employees Above 70 Years to Lose Jobs

The direction comes after civil society organisations expressed opposition to the extension of services of bureaucrats and officers after superannuation
Pratidin Bureau

The Meghalaya government directed its departments, corporations and agencies to terminate the services of people aged above 70 years.

“Persons above the age of 70 years shall not be employed or re-employed in the state government,” Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said in the order.

“This is to ensure that the uniform cut-off age is followed in cases of employment or reemployment in government departments, societies or corporations,” he added.

