Meghalaya Govt Approves Extension of KHADC & JHADC Terms by 6 Months

Further, the cabinet also approved a new initiative, the ‘Meghalaya Program for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPoWER)’. Under the initiative, the Government has constituted an agency named ‘Human Development Council’ headed by the Chief Minister with the Chief Secretary as Chairman of the Project Steering Committee and the respective DCs as heads of the Executive Committees for implementation of the program, informed CM Sangma.