Meghalaya Govt Plans to Promote Fruit Wine Industry in State | Know How

Background Information

In September 2020, the Government of Meghalaya amended the Meghalaya Excise Rules (Assam Excise Rules 1945) through a notification dated 29th September 2020 (No. ERTS (E)7/2020/52), to legalize the production and sale of Homemade Wines under license to provide a legal avenue for local Winemakers to carry out winemaking as a commercial venture. This amendment was adopted with the intent of not only creating an opportunity for Wine Tourism but also to provide an impetus to the horticulture sector to undertake cultivation and production of indigenous fruits on a commercial scale. This move has created new opportunities for wine makers, entrepreneurs, and farmers in the state.