Meghalaya Govt to Discuss Harijan Committee's Request for Relocation Extension

The Meghalaya government is set to hold a meeting this week to discuss a request from the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), which has asked for additional time to respond to the proposed relocation of 342 families from the Them Iew Mawlong area, also known as Harijan Colony, reports emerged.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday stated that internal discussions would take place before any decision is made regarding the HPC's request. "We will meet this week to deliberate on the matter and then make a decision," he informed reporters.
Previously, the government had given the HPC a strict 15-day deadline to respond to the relocation plan.
When questioned about the possibility of extending this deadline, Tynsong acknowledged the government’s prior stance but noted that the HPC had requested another meeting.
“We did decide that no further extensions would be granted, but since they have asked for one more meeting, we need to discuss this within the department before deciding,” he said.
On Monday, the HPC formally requested an extension, citing the need for further consultations with Sikh community leaders, including the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar, and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. According to HPC Secretary Gurjit Singh, these consultations are essential, but due to prior commitments, the religious heads will not be available for the next two to three weeks.
Singh also mentioned that the HPC has asked for the next meeting to be scheduled for the last week of September, so they can present a well-considered response reflecting the community's consensus.