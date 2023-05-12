Meghalaya: Heroin, Cannabis Worth Crores Seized In Separate Ops

In its fight against the drugs menace, Meghalaya Police on Friday was successful in carrying out two major busts seizing sizeable amounts of heroin and cannabis, and apprehended one person in connection with one of the busts.
As per information received, officials received credible information of a suspected smuggling bid according to which a drug peddler was proceeding from Silchar in Assam towards Shillong. A naka checking was set up at 1.20 pm under the jurisdiction of Lumshnong Police Station.
During the operation, a suspect was detected from a commercial Tata Sumo vehicle and was detained by the police. The police informed that all formalities under the NDPS Act were observed and upon checking his backpack, six soap cases containing orange coloured powder was recovered. The recovered substance was sent for testing which came out to be positive for heroin. The total weight of the seized heroin was found to be 67.36 grams.
Officials informed that the apprehended smuggler was identified as Gabriel Elvin Thabah, aged 33 years and a resident of Bishop Falls near Sein Raji School, Lower Mawprem, Shillong. Apart from the heroin, police also seized a mobile phone from the possession of the suspect. A case vide Lumshnong PS Case No. 23(5)2023 u/s 21(b)/29 NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages, a release from the police mentioned.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, during a routine naka checking at Damcherra, Umkiang, along National Highway 6, police observed the driver along with another occupant of a vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 01 AY 6969 fleeing after spotting the police.
Officials informed that the car was coming in from Silchar in Assam and was apparently heading towards Khliehriat side. Upon searching the vehicle in presence of independent witnesses, cannabis was found concealed inside it. All formalities under the NDPS Act were followed and the seizure was sent for testing which turned out positive for marijuana. The total weight of the seizure was found to be 111.18 kilograms, they said.
The consignment was seized and the car was also taken into police custody. In this regard, a case vide Lumslinong PS Case No. 24(5)2023 u/s 20(b)(11)(c)/29 NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages, informed a release.