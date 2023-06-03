Meghalaya: India, EU Connectivity Conference Organized To Explore Investments In NE

The conference was inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The objective of the conference was to explore connectivity investments and to identify concrete projects in northeastern states of India and with India's neighbours - Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh for implementation under the India-EU Connectivity Partnership, which was launched during the India-EU leaders meeting held in May 2021, a release stated by the MEA stated.