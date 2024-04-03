Meghalaya: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Mawlai Police Station

In a sensational incident, unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the Mawlai Police Station in Meghalaya in the wee hours on Wednesday, reports said.
As a result of this, a police vehicle that was parked outside the police station reportedly went up in flames.
According to reports, two unidentified persons had arrived at the police station on a two-wheeler and hurled the petrol bomb at the police vehicle.
However, no injuries have been reported in the incident, sources added.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection to the incident and an investigation has been initiated to nab the culprits.