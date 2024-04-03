Meghalaya

Meghalaya: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Mawlai Police Station

As a result of this, a police vehicle that was parked outside the police station reportedly went up in flames.
Meghalaya: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Mawlai Police Station
Meghalaya: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Mawlai Police Station
Pratidin Time

In a sensational incident, unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the Mawlai Police Station in Meghalaya in the wee hours on Wednesday, reports said.

As a result of this, a police vehicle that was parked outside the police station reportedly went up in flames.

According to reports, two unidentified persons had arrived at the police station on a two-wheeler and hurled the petrol bomb at the police vehicle.

However, no injuries have been reported in the incident, sources added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection to the incident and an investigation has been initiated to nab the culprits.

Meghalaya: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Mawlai Police Station
In HNLC Leader's Encounter, Meghalaya Police Warned Of Repercussion
Meghalaya police
petrol bomb

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
meghalaya>>north-east/meghalaya/meghalaya-miscreants-hurl-petrol-bomb-at-mawlai-police-station
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com