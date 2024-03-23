In HNLC Leader's Encounter, Meghalaya Police Warned Of Repercussion

Banned militant organization in Meghalaya, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) warned that the police officer who killed Cheristerfield Thangkhiew will face dire consequences.
This was claimed by HNLC’s general secretary cum publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw in a statement, reports said.
Notably, HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was allegedly killed in an encounter by the Meghalaya Police in 2021.
In the statement, the HNLC alleged a politically motivated conspiracy involving certain ministers of the Meghalaya government regarding Cheristerfield’s encounter. The outfit further trashed the claim of the authorities that the HNLC misguides and lures youths with monetary benefits and vehicles.
“Is the police department now suggesting that the late Cheristerfield Thangkhiew might still be alive? Who will be next? Will they target NGO leaders simply based on suspicion of being Sanbor Pala?” asked Nongtraw.
Referring to the report of 2022 by a panel headed by retired judge T. Vaiphei, Nongtraw said the police accused “Thangkhiew alias Sanbor Pala” of involvement in extorting money and carrying out IED blasts.
The HNLC leader vowed consequences for the police officer responsible for Thangkhiew’s demise, emphasizing the outfit’s determination to unveil the truth.
An inquiry into the killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew revealed the death was caused by a botched operation, a report tabled in the Meghalaya assembly said.
Former High Court Chief Justice T. Vaiphei, who led the inquiry commission, said in the report that the police operation failed in its objective but stopped short of making any recommendation against the police personnel involved in the killing of the former militant leader.