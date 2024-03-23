In HNLC Leader's Encounter, Meghalaya Police Warned Of Repercussion

Notably, HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was allegedly killed in an encounter by the Meghalaya Police in 2021.

In the statement, the HNLC alleged a politically motivated conspiracy involving certain ministers of the Meghalaya government regarding Cheristerfield’s encounter. The outfit further trashed the claim of the authorities that the HNLC misguides and lures youths with monetary benefits and vehicles.