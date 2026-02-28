Meghalaya Passes Progressive Prison Bill For Transgender Inmates

In a landmark move aimed at reshaping correctional administration, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has approved a new law designed to safeguard the rights and welfare of transgender individuals lodged in prisons across the state.

According to the report, the legislation, titled the Meghalaya Prison and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar. It lays out a comprehensive framework to ensure that transgender inmates are treated with dignity, provided adequate protection, and given access to essential services tailored to their needs.

A key feature of the law is the provision for designated accommodation facilities within correctional institutions. Separate housing arrangements will be established for transgender persons, including both trans men and trans women, in accordance with rules to be framed under the Act. The measure is intended to create a safer custodial environment while preventing discrimination and vulnerability within prison settings.

The Bill also mandates access to specialised medical care and counselling services for transgender prisoners. Authorities said the inclusion of dedicated healthcare infrastructure and psycho-social support reflects a commitment to addressing both physical and mental health concerns specific to the community.

As per the report, the legislation emphasises rehabilitation. Transgender inmates will be eligible to participate in educational, vocational and reformative programmes aimed at preparing them for reintegration into society after release. Officials noted that inclusive correctional practices are essential for meaningful rehabilitation and long-term social stability.

Senior prison department representatives stated that the reforms are aligned with evolving national and international standards on custodial management. The new framework seeks to modernise the state’s prison system by embedding principles of equality, human rights and restorative justice into everyday administration.