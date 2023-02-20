Guwahati Murder Case: Accused Tried To Kill Husband Before, Say Neighbours

The neighbours of Bondona Kalita, prime accused in the Guwahati murder case that resembled the Shraddha Walkar case, have thrown some light into her character claiming she had previously tried to kill her husband.

In an explosive revelation on Monday, the tenants also opened up about her illicit relationships outside of her marriage which is thought to be the prime motive behind the horrific murder that came to fore yesterday.

Bondona Kalita has been named as the prime accused who murdered her husband and her mother-in-law with two accomplices in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. She was taken into custody by the police and has been kept at the Panbazar All Women’s Police Station.

The tenants mentioned that Kalita would often get into arguments with them over paying their rents and would misbehave with them. They also spoke about several instances when the accused was seen with other men, pointing towards her being a serial adulterer.

“Bondona would also get into arguments with her husband Amarjyoti daily and fight with him. Over the years she had tried to murder him several times but was unsuccessful,” the neighbours said.

The tenant further added, “She would also misbehave with us over paying the rent. We have seen her with other men several times.”

Meanwhile, shedding further light into the murder case, the neighbours mentioned that talks were rife over the two getting a divorce, while adding that the last time they had seen Amarjyoti, the victim husband, was on August 17, 2022.