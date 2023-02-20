Guwahati Murder Case: Accused Tried To Kill Husband Before, Say Neighbours

The neighbours of Bondona Kalita, prime accused in the Guwahati murder case that resembled the Shraddha Walkar case, have thrown some light into her character claiming she had previously tried to kill her husband.
In an explosive revelation on Monday, the tenants also opened up about her illicit relationships outside of her marriage which is thought to be the prime motive behind the horrific murder that came to fore yesterday.
Bondona Kalita has been named as the prime accused who murdered her husband and her mother-in-law with two accomplices in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. She was taken into custody by the police and has been kept at the Panbazar All Women’s Police Station.
The tenants mentioned that Kalita would often get into arguments with them over paying their rents and would misbehave with them. They also spoke about several instances when the accused was seen with other men, pointing towards her being a serial adulterer.
“Bondona would also get into arguments with her husband Amarjyoti daily and fight with him. Over the years she had tried to murder him several times but was unsuccessful,” the neighbours said.
The tenant further added, “She would also misbehave with us over paying the rent. We have seen her with other men several times.”
Meanwhile, shedding further light into the murder case, the neighbours mentioned that talks were rife over the two getting a divorce, while adding that the last time they had seen Amarjyoti, the victim husband, was on August 17, 2022.
Furthermore, it has now come to the fore that in a bid to destroy evidence after the murder, Bondona Kalita burnt down several belongings of her husband at the terrace of their apartment and her parents, who earlier claimed her innocence, were also part of the act.
The horrific murder has left the entire Guwahati city in shock and has drawn stark resemblances to the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.
While calling for her to be shot down if found guilty in the murder case, Bondona Kalita’s father rallied in her defence claiming to not know anything about the incident.
Both the parents of the prime accused expressed ignorance about her misdeeds saying that they had no idea about any such murder.
The father said, “We cannot believe that she can do such a thing. Shoot her down if she is found guilty of the murder.”
Her parents revealed that Bondona Kalita had got married to Amarjyoti, the victim husband, around 10 years ago. Having committed the murder, the accused was staying at her parents’ place at the time of her arrest, reports stated.
The prime accused Bondona Kalita allegedly killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with help from her lover and another accomplice. They cut the bodies into smaller pieces and stored them in a refrigerator before getting rid of the remains which they dumped in several parts of neighbouring state Meghalaya. The incident is thought to have taken place several months ago.