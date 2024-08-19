Meghalaya Police Apprehend Abductor Injured in Firing Incident in Assam

The Meghalaya Police has apprehended an alleged abductor who was injured during a firing incident in Assam's Dudhnoi, sources said.
According to sources, the abductor was apprehended from a place called Rengoksaram under the jurisdiction of the Kharkutta police station area on Monday. The apprehended miscreant has been identified as Ramu CH Marak hailing from Shantipur in Kamrup district's Boko.
The incident unfolded on Sunday night when the two miscreants arrived on a scooter in Dudhnoi, demanding ransom money, following which a team of the Meghalaya police reached the location chasing the two miscreants. However, when the miscreants attempted to flee, the police responded with gunfire and fired three rounds.
Ramu CH Marak is one of the miscreants who fled from the spot last evening. The police have not yet succeeded in capturing the second kidnapper.
A team led by North Garo Hills Superintendent of Police is reportedly conducting raids in various locations in search of the absconding abductor.
Sources further said that Ramu Marak, who was injured in the police firing in Dudhnoi, managed to flee the scene and enter Meghalaya. Currently, he is receiving treatment at a hospital in Meghalaya.