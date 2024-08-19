Meghalaya Police Apprehend Abductor Injured in Firing Incident in Assam

The incident unfolded on Sunday night when the two miscreants arrived on a scooter in Dudhnoi, demanding ransom money, following which a team of the Meghalaya police reached the location chasing the two miscreants. However, when the miscreants attempted to flee, the police responded with gunfire and fired three rounds.

Ramu CH Marak is one of the miscreants who fled from the spot last evening. The police have not yet succeeded in capturing the second kidnapper.