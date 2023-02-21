Nagaland: Security Beefed Up Ahead of Polls

Nagaland Police have beefed up security and patrols across the state ahead of its assembly election.

DGP Rupin Sharma was quoted by ANI saying, “Terrains in Nagaland are very difficult to commute even for short distances. Police personnel are putting a lot of effort in controlling law and order.

He further urged citizens to inform the police if they get any untoward information on anyone trying to indulge or plan to create violence.

DGP Sharma said, “Checking vehicles is important to combat the transportation of liquor, contraband or cash during the election which is antithetical to the mode of conduct under the Election Commission of India that mandates a free and fair election, which means that the political parties, workers and people should abstain from giving or seeking favour to others.”

“Those people who have taken vehicles auctioned by Nagaland government to change the number plates as there are reports of using the vehicles with the government and police stickers are still on, must abstain from doing it, and if found using the old number plates, the vehicles will be impounded by the police,” he added.

Voting for Nagaland assembly elections will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.