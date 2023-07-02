Meghalaya: Solar lights installed in West Garo Hills to reduce human-elephant conflict

In an effort to prevent unnecessary conflicts between wild elephants and humans at night due to darkness, northeast-based biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has installed 10 solar street lights in seven villages of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district.
The villages– Borogobal, Photamati, Kharsengdap, Bondukmali, Darengsigre, Bordubi and Jamdangre– are identified as human-elephant conflict (HEC) areas due to the frequent incidents of crop raiding, property damage and casualties caused by the elephants.
The solar street lights, which were installed on June 28 under Darwin Initiative support and in partnership with Meghalaya Forest Department and the British Asian Trust, are expected to provide an effective way to prevent such confrontations and help in mitigating the conflict.
Aaranyak’s team also involved local community members, who are trained as Village Champions, in the street light installation process. The Village Champions actively participate in raising community awareness and cultivating cooperation to promote peaceful coexistence with elephants at the village level.
The HEC has severely affected the West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya. A growing human population has caused human settlements to expand to elephant habitats, resulting in more incidents of HEC.
This conflict poses a threat to both human lives and elephant populations. The importance of conservation efforts and community engagement in promoting coexistence between elephants and humans cannot be overstated, as they are crucial for ensuring the protection of these majestic animals.