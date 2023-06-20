Meghalaya: Sonapur Tunnel Cleared for Commuters After Days

The Sonapur Tunnel along the National Highway No. 6 connecting Silchar with Shillong, which was blocked for the past few days due to continuous mudslides triggered by incessant rainfall, has been completely cleared for the commuters, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The tunnel had been blocked for the past few days after continuous mudslides were reported near the tunnel. As a result of the mudslides, hundreds of vehicles commuting through the tunnel were stranded on the highway.
Today, after the continuous efforts made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Meghalaya administration over the past few days, the traffic movement through the tunnel was resumed.
The blockage of the Sonapur Tunnel resulted in the breaking of communication with several northeastern states including Assam, Mizoram and Manipur.