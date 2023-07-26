Meghalaya

Meghalaya: TMC Leader Richard Marak Held in Tura Violence Case

The investigation has pointed to a conspiracy orchestrated by Richard Marak to derail the talks and instigate trouble during the meeting.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former youth Congress chief Richard Marak was apprehended and taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the violent attack on the chief minister's meeting with ACHIK leaders at the Commissioner of Divisions office in Dakopgre, Tura.

The attack, which occurred on July 24, resulted in mayhem, injuring numerous individuals, torching vehicles, and causing extensive damage to public property.

Tura police revealed that Richard Marak was allegedly complicit in the riotous events, where TMC goons and rioters attacked both police personnel and citizens while the crucial talks were underway inside the CM mini-secretariat office. The attack was a brazen attempt to disrupt the negotiations and create turmoil in the region.

The investigation has pointed to a conspiracy orchestrated by Richard Marak to derail the talks and instigate trouble during the meeting. A close aide of former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, his arrest has raised concerns about potential political motivations behind the violent incident.

Richard Marak had previously contested the 2023 assembly elections from South Tura constituency against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, but he was unsuccessful in securing the seat.

26 People Identified So Far in Tura Violence Case, Says Meghalaya DGP
