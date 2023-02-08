Meghalaya: TMC Workers Attacked in Phulbari Constituency

Ahead of assembly elections in Meghalaya, several Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were allegedly attacked by miscreants in Phulbari constituency in the state’s West Garo Hills.

TMC workers alleged that they were attacked by NPP workers during a social gathering held at the residence of party candidate SG Esmatur Mominin's uncle.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

TMC candidate from Phulbari constituency, SG Esmatur Mominin has alleged that the NPP rally was being led by NPP's Shyamnagar MDC Habeebuz Zaman and began pelting stones at the TMC party workers who had gathered at the place.

As per allegations by the TMC, the NPP workers thrashed and barged in the meeting premises creating a ruckus.

A TMC worker identified as Nozrul Hoque along with a few other party workers has been injured in the attack. The injured party workers have been admitted at the Phulbari CHC for treatment.