Meghalaya Villagers Attack BSF Troopers While Chasing Bangladeshi Smugglers

While thwarting a cross-border sugar smuggling bid in Meghalaya on Wednesday (June 19), the Border Security Force (BSF) faced resistance from Indian locals as they chased Bangladeshi smugglers. In the ensuing scuffle, several BSF troopers were injured after being attacked by the villagers, a statement on Thursday read.
"On 19 June 2024, at about 2100 hrs , a group of 30-35 Bangladeshi smugglers facilitated by local Indian villagers infiltrated into Indian territory through the unfenced area of Border Outpost (BOP) Kuliang, under the jurisdiction of 172 Bn BSF. The aim of the intruders was to receive sugar consignments from Indian smugglers of village Kuliang," the statement read.
It added, "Upon receiving this information, a special BSF party was immediately rushed to the spot. As the BSF personnel approached, the Bangladeshi miscreants attempted to flee towards Kuliang village. During the pursuit, the BSF party was confronted by local villagers in order to give safe passage to the Bangladeshi smugglers , who jointly began pelting stones on BSF personnel and hurled abusive language and threats."
The situation escalated when an Indian woman attacked a BSF officer with an axe, injuring his right hand. Another BSF officer was also injured in his left hand due to stone pelting. The incident was immediately reported to the local police patrol post at Umkiang, under PS Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills district.
Kuliang village, situated close to the international border, is known for its vulnerability to smuggling activities. Local smugglers frequently store large quantities of sugar in their homes or designated locations, which are then smuggled into Bangladesh with the help of Bangladeshi smugglers, exploiting the unfenced areas and adverse weather conditions.
Since January 2024, BSF troops in the Kuliang area have seized over 1,00,000 kilograms of sugar, successfully thwarting significant cross-border smuggling attempts. The BSF urges local residents in border areas to refrain from participating in illegal activities and to avoid aiding Bangladeshi smugglers in their smuggling operations. Confrontations with BSF personnel have become a routine occurrence whenever local villagers involved in illegal activities attempt to obstruct the BSF’s efforts to prevent smuggling along the international border.