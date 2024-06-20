Meghalaya Villagers Attack BSF Troopers While Chasing Bangladeshi Smugglers

Since January 2024, BSF troops in the Kuliang area have seized over 1,00,000 kilograms of sugar, successfully thwarting significant cross-border smuggling attempts. The BSF urges local residents in border areas to refrain from participating in illegal activities and to avoid aiding Bangladeshi smugglers in their smuggling operations. Confrontations with BSF personnel have become a routine occurrence whenever local villagers involved in illegal activities attempt to obstruct the BSF’s efforts to prevent smuggling along the international border.