Meghalaya’s First Overseas Nursing Job Fair Draws Huge Crowd, CM Sangma Lauds Initiative

An overseas nursing job fair which was held in Shillong on Friday witnessed a remarkable response as more than 1000 nursing students from across the state registered themselves for the event. The fair aimed to bridge the gap between the demand for healthcare services, particularly nurses, at the international level and the availability of skilled manpower in Meghalaya.
Prominent organizations like NAVIS, NURSEDGE, TNAI, and AJITH ENTERPRISE made presentations during the fair, along with insightful panel discussions from each agency.
The event was graced by the presence of Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, the Health Minister, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Ram Kumar, and other health officials who sought to encourage and support the fair's objectives.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the initiative's genesis, attributing it to the need for connecting the demand for international healthcare services and the availability of skilled nurses in the state. He emphasized the government's pivotal role in financially and logistically supporting this initiative, which aims to match skilled nurses with overseas opportunities.
With more than 1000 nurses participating in the first phase, Sangma explained that the selection process would follow, with the government of Meghalaya committing to providing 50,000 INR per individual for their training.
The government's support will be extended to as many qualifying nurses as possible. Sangma anticipates this effort will not only impact the personal lives of the chosen individuals but also stimulate economic activity in Meghalaya by forging foreign connections and enhancing the state's foreign exchange reserves.
Acknowledging the overwhelming response, Chief Minister Sangma commended the Health Minister, the department, and all stakeholders for turning the nursing job fair into a reality. He revealed plans to host similar job fairs in other regions, starting with Tura in the Garo Hills area. Sangma's vision extends beyond nursing, aiming to include other sectors like hospitality, construction, music, and more in the future.
The overseas nursing job fair stands as a promising initiative that not only provides opportunities for the state's youth but also envisions a robust economic impact on Meghalaya's overall development.