Midnight Move Goes Wrong! BSF Captures 7 in Cross-Border Infiltration Bid

Acting on specific intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Sunday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian nationals near Pyrdwah village in East Khasi Hills while they were attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

According to BSF officials, the Indian nationals were caught transporting the Bangladeshi infiltrators in a taxi when alert BSF troops of the 4th Battalion intercepted their movement. The border force has recently intensified intelligence gathering and operations along the border belt to curb illegal infiltration.

All seven apprehended individuals have been handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal action.

