Milestone Achieved: PA Sangma International Medical College Receives NMC Recognition
The PA Sangma International Medical College, recently recognized by the National Medical Commission (NMC), has commenced its MBBS course for the academic year 2024-25, enrolling a cohort of 150 students. This historic milestone was marked with a grand event held at the Central Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), accompanied by a vibrant cultural program.
Speaking at the event, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma paid tribute to his father, the late P.A. Sangma, recalling his father’s vision for grassroots societal progress. He assured the state's ongoing support for the PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMC), particularly in offering free medical treatments to the people of Meghalaya.
Mrs. Soradini K. Sangma, wife of the late P.A. Sangma and mother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, shared her heartfelt greetings on the occasion, celebrating the NMC's approval for the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Meghalaya's Health Minister, reflected on the state’s healthcare challenges over the years and highlighted the importance of the medical college in addressing those needs. She expressed confidence that the establishment of PIMC will significantly boost Meghalaya's healthcare services, stating her anticipation of seeing the first batch of doctors graduate from PIMC in five years.
M. Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, expressed sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the Government of Meghalaya for their “invaluable support and guidance in successfully establishing PIMC.” He noted USTM’s journey from humble beginnings in 2001 with only a computer and four students to becoming a vast educational network providing education from kindergarten through to PhD levels. The establishment of PIMC with 150 MBBS seats, now approved by the NMC, marks a significant addition to USTM’s educational reach.
The Chancellor added, “We are celebrating this historic achievement that have been graced by the CM of Meghalaya, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Senior Administrative Officials, Media Fraternity, and many other Distinguished Dignitaries including Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah.”
The event began at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and a cultural extravaganza as part of the celebratory program.