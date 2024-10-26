Milestone Achieved: PA Sangma International Medical College Receives NMC Recognition

Mrs. Soradini K. Sangma, wife of the late P.A. Sangma and mother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, shared her heartfelt greetings on the occasion, celebrating the NMC's approval for the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Meghalaya's Health Minister, reflected on the state’s healthcare challenges over the years and highlighted the importance of the medical college in addressing those needs. She expressed confidence that the establishment of PIMC will significantly boost Meghalaya's healthcare services, stating her anticipation of seeing the first batch of doctors graduate from PIMC in five years.