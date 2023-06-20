Minor Boy Swept Away While Bathing In Byrnihat River

Going for a river bath during inclement weather has proved fatal for a minor boy at Byrnihat in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.
The minor boy, identified as Ashraful Alam, went missing while taking a bath in Byrnihat river. Sources said that the minor boy was swept away by strong currents triggered by incessant rain.
Alam, a student of class 3, is suspected to have drowned.
Following the incident, local police were informed and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into action.
Efforts are underway to trace the missing boy.
Earlier yesterday, two youths drowned in two separate incidents that occurred in Assam.
The first incident occurred at Boko under Kamrup district where a youth accidently drowned in Chirang river while fishing. The missing youth was identified as Manoj Rabha.
In Assam’s Baksa, another youth went missing in a river while fishing. The incident was reported from Rupohi village at Jalah Tehsil in the district.
According to information received, the youth drowned on Sunday night while fishing in the river. His body was recovered the next day after a prolonged search operation.