Miscreant Tries to Attack Meghalaya Minister With Machete

Amid the violence being reported in Meghalaya, a miscreant attacked the residence of cabinet minister Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh at Laitumkhrah in Shillong on Tuesday evening.
According to reports, the miscreant threw stones at her residence at around 7pm when the minister and her family were present in the house.
Later, the assailant went inside the house and attempted to attack Lyngdoh with a local machete, however, was rescued by her husband and son.
Narrating the incident, the minister said, “I was in a zoom meeting with farmers and as soon as that finished, I heard crashing sound in my bedroom. I asked my people what happened and by that time my daughter’s room was attacked with stones. By the time we figured out what was happening, the window panes were shattered.”
“I told my husband and my staff to check the CCTV footage. I checked on my aunt and she was fine. I went out and my husband, my son and driver spread out in different directions because they had identified the attacker. While they were out, suddenly one person came and attacked me. I screamed and my husband and son rushed to rescue me. The attacker was holding a dao (machete) and that was when my husband shouted that he has got a huge Khasi knife and they pinned him down,” she said.
The assailant who tried to attack Lyngdoh has been identified Teibor Lyting, a resident of Kharmalki.
Later, upon receiving information about the incident, SP East Khali Hills Sylvester Nongtnger, SP City Vivek Syiem, and the local police reached the spot and arrested the attacker.
The police informed that they are currently probing the matter to ascertain whether the accused acted on his own or had any accomplice.
It has come to the fore that the accused assailant had earlier also attempted to attack Lyngdoh before the state assembly elections.