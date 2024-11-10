M'laya Activists Agnes and Amita Still Seek Justice 6 Years After Brutal Attack
Every year on November 8, Meghalaya RTI activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma are reminded of the brutal attack they endured in 2018.
The two activists were targeted by a pro-mining group led by Nidamon Chullet, who had alleged ties to the ruling National People's Party (NPP), after they investigated illegal coal mining and transportation in East Jaintia Hills.
Despite the passage of six years, the case remains unresolved in the Khliehriat Sessions Court, leaving the victims still seeking justice and compensation.
In a statement made on the anniversary of the attack, Agnes expressed gratitude for the support she has received from family, friends, and well-wishers. “I thank God, my relatives, and the prayers of those who have faith in God’s power,” she said.
As a result of the attack, Agnes lost her sense of smell, and Amita continues to struggle with ongoing health complications. Amita raised concerns over the involvement of four out-of-state drivers, who she believes were wrongfully implicated in the case. She also questioned why the state government has not provided the compensation due to the victims, despite provisions for such support.
Amita recalled that former Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had previously promised to take up the matter of compensation while heading the Assembly Committee on Women’s Issues. However, there has been little action since. The government has also refused to transfer the case to the CBI or establish a judicial commission to investigate the attack more thoroughly.
Although illegal coal mining and transportation continue to be major issues in the region, the investigation into these activities is still ongoing, led by the BP Katakey Commission and the Meghalaya High Court.
Both Agnes and Amita remain committed to their fight for justice, hoping that their persistence will eventually lead to the accountability of those responsible for the attack and the illegal mining activities.