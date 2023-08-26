M'laya Govt Harnesses AI-Integrated Boats to Combat Umiam Lake Waste Accumulation

The Meghalaya Government is taking innovative strides to tackle the mounting waste issue in Umiam Lake, considering cutting-edge AI technology.
In a groundbreaking effort to restore the lake's splendor and adopt sustainable waste management, the government is exploring AI's capabilities.
An exceptional demonstration showcased this pioneering technique, utilizing AI-integrated robotic boats for water body clean-up.
The initial display occurred at Kyndong Rella, Mawdun area of Umiam Lake, organized as part of the Smart Village Movement initiative by the Government of Meghalaya. The project's strategic collaborator, Clearbot, contributed to this week-long pilot, culminating in a media and public presentation on Friday.
The initiative is poised to set a precedent in environmental conservation and technological advancement.
By employing AI-driven aquatic technology, pollution hotspots can be effectively identified and targeted, offering real-time monitoring and adaptable strategies.
Notably, these AI-powered marine boats can amass 200 kgs of waste during just four hours of operation.