M'laya HC Slams HPC for Playing "Fast and Loose" Over Court Order

Meghalaya High Court witnessed a heated exchange on Monday as the bench expressed strong objections to allegations made by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) claiming its stance had been misrepresented by the court.
The Chief Justice, Sanjib Banerjee, and Justice W Diengdoh presided over the hearing regarding the relocation and rehabilitation policy for Dalit Sikhs residing in Shillong's former Sweepers' Colony.
During the proceedings, the Chief Justice rebuked the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) for contradictory submissions related to the state's blueprint for relocation and compensation. Reports indicated that the HPC had not agreed with the state's proposal, contrary to what was presented in court.
Advocate Ritesh Khatri, representing the HPC, informed the court that discussions were ongoing with the state government regarding modifications to the blueprint. However, Chief Justice Banerjee, visibly annoyed, demanded clarity on the matter and expressed frustration over the shifting positions presented by the HPC.
The court's order noted that the HPC had given false impressions during the previous hearing, suggesting that only minor adjustments to the blueprint remained while the overall proposal had been accepted. However, the HPC subsequently claimed that the court had misrepresented their submission.
The court urged the government to take prompt action and resolve the matter expeditiously. A follow-up hearing was scheduled in two weeks to assess the progress made.
The issue at hand revolves around approximately 342 families residing in Them Lew Mawlong, also known as Punjabi Lane, who have served as sweepers employed by the Municipal Board for many years.
Tensions between the Khasi tribe and the Sikh community living in the area led to clashes in May 2018. The Municipal Board initiated an assessment to determine the legal residents of Punjabi Lane, which prompted calls for the relocation of the Punjabi community.
In response, the State government established a high-level committee in June 2018 to address the issue. The Urban Affairs Department subsequently proposed a blueprint, suggesting the construction of 30-40 flats in 12 blocks on an alternate 2.5-acre plot of land. The plan involved demolishing the existing structures in Punjabi Lane due to their structural weaknesses and reconstructing some units in their place.