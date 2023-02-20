M'laya Polls: Mamata Banerjee To Make Her 3rd Visit On Feb 22

TMC star campaigner Abhishek earlier launched two-day party campaigns at Garo Hills and Shillong city where he held public meetings, road shows and organizational meetings.

It may be mentioned that the TMC party on the first week of this month unveiled its star campaigners for the Meghalaya election with party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and General secretary Abhishek Banerjee topping the list.

The party supremo who already visited the hills state on December last year and January 18 this year sounded the poll bugle vowing to oust the MDA government headed by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Manas Bhunia who is the state-in-charge of TMC in Meghalaya earlier claimed before the media Trinamool Congress has a very strong team under Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope in Meghalaya.

He also stated there is enormous support for the TMC in hill state for a better economy and generation of employment.

All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee last Thursday said this is not just a vote to elect, but, to reject, protest, and punish the culprits.

During his two election campaigns at Ampati and Williamnagar, Banerjee also claimed that this is a vote to hold perpetrators to the book for selling their spines to those sitting in Delhi and for playing with people’s love and faith.

The AITC General Secretary was greeted by thousands of people who turned up at the public meetings at Ampati and Williamnagar to hear Meghalaya TMC’s vision for the state and extend their support.

Elaborating on the five years of the MDA government, Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of the state to teach them a lesson on February 27.

Reiterating his pledge and commitment to the state, AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also assured that if voted to power, the Meghalaya TMC would ensure that their flagship initiatives – WE Card and MYE Card Scheme – are implemented within the first month of coming to power.

“The results will be declared on March 2 and it is my commitment that within April 2, the woman member of every household will get Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 12,000 annually)….I give my word that within one month of forming the government, the unemployed youth will receive Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts (Rs 12,000 annually),” Banerjee assured.

It is to be noted that Elections are slated to held in Meghalaya on February 27.

TMC will be fielding 57 candidates out of 60 seats in Meghalaya for the upcoming assembly election.