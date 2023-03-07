9 most famous waterfalls in and around Cherrapunjee

Sweet Falls

Sweet Falls, also known as Kshaid Weitden, is a beautiful waterfall located near Happy Valley in Shillong, Meghalaya, at a distance of 13 km from Shillong Bus Stand. It is renowned for its stunning beauty and is a popular attraction among tourists visiting Shillong.

With a height of 315 feet, the Sweet Falls cascade down with tremendous force, creating a milky white stream that blends beautifully with the lush green vegetation. However, the force of the water makes it dangerous for visitors to bathe or stand directly underneath the falls.

Although Sweet Falls is considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Shillong, they are also considered the most dangerous. Due to numerous suicides and accidental falls, tourists are prohibited from entering the waterfall. Locals believe that the falls are haunted, and they suggest visiting in groups of odd numbers to avoid any mishaps. To reach the viewpoint that offers a great view of the falls, visitors must descend steep steps on a poorly maintained route. For safety and convenience, it's best to visit before 4 PM.