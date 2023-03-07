Cherrapunjee, also known as Sohra, is a scenic town located in the East Khasi Hills district of the Indian state of Meghalaya. The town holds the distinction of being one of the wettest places on earth, with an annual average rainfall of over 11,000 mm. Despite its high rainfall, Cherrapunjee is known for its stunning natural beauty. The town is surrounded by lush green valleys, meandering rivers, and cascading waterfalls. Visitors can explore the town's numerous natural attractions, including the Nohkalikai Falls, the Seven Sisters Falls, and the Mawsmai Cave. It is also a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts. The town offers excellent opportunities for trekking, caving, and rock climbing. Visitors can also experience the unique living root bridges, a natural marvel where tree roots are trained to form bridges over streams. In this article, we will look at the 9 most famous waterfalls in and around Cherrapunjee.
Nohkalikai Falls in Cherrapunji is one of the best examples of nature's beauty, plunging from a height of 1115 feet amid evergreen rainforests. Known as the "World's Fourth Tallest Plunge Waterfall," this spectacular landmark is a must-see for anyone traveling through the Northeast. Numerous hikers and photographers visit the cascade for the picturesque hiking path and breathtaking scenery it provides. There is a lookout point at the top of the waterfall where you can take in spectacular views of the cascade and the deep pool below. The lagoon-style pool transforms from aqua to blue to green with the passage of time.
Dainthlen is one of the most powerful sights you will come across—a gushing waterfall that cuts through the hard rocks and the high plateau of Sohra before it cascades down into lush forests. It is also a culturally significant place for the Khasi tribe. During the drier seasons, you will be able to see the hard, rocky, potholed river bed leading to the falls. According to local folktales, this spot is where a great battle was fought. The Thlen was a giant serpent, an embodiment of evil, who was finally vanquished by the local residents of an ancient village that is now Sohra. The thundering sound of the Dainthlen Falls, the open landscape, the surrounding hillocks, and the capricious winds that constantly blow here provide an apt setting for such a grand legend.
Cherrapunjee is home to the mighty Nohsngithiang Falls, which descends from the East Khasi hills into the Bangladeshi plains with nothing but the force of nature. The 1035-foot-tall waterfall is an impressive sight. Seven separate streams come together to form this massive waterfall, hence its alternative name, the Seven Sisters. In the monsoon, when the water crashes down the limestone hills with such a mighty force, the scenery is even more breathtaking. From the splendid sights to the roaring noise, the fun will be at its peak. Nohsngithiang Falls, Cherrapunjee is an attractive sight. When the sunlight strikes the water, a prismatic effect happens. Waters seems to glow. The south-westerly location of the waterfall is a delight as the sun illuminates the beauty from sunrise to sunset. A rainbow is a frequent sight and the lucky ones may be blessed with the benevolence of nature.
The Elephant Falls, located close to Shillong and named after an elephant-like stone at its base, is among the most well-known waterfalls in the Northeast. With three layers of the falls accessible to the general public from various vantage points, it is a tourist hotspot. Due to an elephant-shaped rock on one side of the fall, the British gave this waterfall its name. However, an earthquake in 1897 caused the stone to crumble and be washed away. Elephant Waterfalls is a great location for relaxing outdoors and capturing unforgettable moments for your keepsake. The local Khasi people called the magnificent Elephant Falls "Ka Kshaid Lai Pateng Khohsiew," which translates to "The Three Step Waterfalls," because they are composed of three mesmerizing falls that occur one after another. The first of the three waterfalls is tucked away between tall, broad trees. Due to the falling water levels, the second waterfall shrinks to tiny strands of water and is hardly noticeable in the winter. The third waterfall, which is also the most noticeable, is the tallest, and the clear water cascades over the dark rocks in the background like a sheet of milk.
Bishop Falls is a multi-tiered waterfall located in India. At 443 feet in height, it is the 22nd-highest waterfall in the country. Beadon Falls, another waterfall, also cascades down into the deep gorge of the Umiam River as it winds through the Suna valley. The two waterfalls are often referred to as "twin brothers." This waterfall is located on NH 40 near Mawprem, and it can be reached via a narrow road from Mawlai. Bishop Waterfall is a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike, and it is also a great place to bring a picnic. Try to avoid a morning visit to the waterfall as the weather might be hazy. There is a hydroelectric powerhouse that works at the base of this fall. Bishop Fall lies amidst thick forests and huge rocky formations.
Wei Sawdong is regarded as one of the finest waterfalls in all of northeast India. The word "Wei" means "square" in Chinese, and "Sawdong" means "pool," so the name "Wei Sawdong" comes from the combination of these two words. This waterfall is one of a kind due to its vibrant green color and clear, glistening water. The three-tiered waterfall is safer to visit in the winter than in the wetter monsoon months. Wei Sawdong is in the town of Cherrapunji, also called Sohra, in the stunning northeast Indian state of Meghalaya. It takes about 1.30 hours to travel the 58 kilometers from Meghalaya's capital city of Shillong to the city of Wei Sawdong. Locals have improvised stairways out of tree branches because there are no concrete stairs.
Krang Suri is a stunning waterfall that attracts visitors from all over the world to the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya. It is located about 30 kilometers from Jowai in the district of West Jaintia Hills. The mountains, which are also visible from a distance, are where the Krang Suri waterfall is renowned for being situated. Tourists must navigate a treacherous, extremely narrow path that runs alongside the mountains' edge in order to reach the waterfall. This makes the journey to the Krang Suri waterfall even more exciting because you will be able to see how high the mountains are. The Krang Suri waterfall, which is regarded as one of the best shooting locations in Meghalaya, has also appeared in numerous Bollywood films over the years. Everyone is startled by the color of the plunge pool. It is the most gorgeous shade of deep, copper-sulfate blue. Late summer is the ideal time to visit Krang Suri because the rainy season can make the path to the waterfall very hazardous and slick. It is definitely a spot that is less visited and a great off-the-beaten-path destination.
Langshiang Falls is situated in the West Khasi Hills district, approximately 25 km away from Nongstoin and 105 km from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. As the region experiences heavy rainfall, Langshiang Falls is a perennial waterfall that remains filled with water throughout the year. The waterfall is located on the Kynshi River, formed by the river dividing into two and falling into a deep gorge in the forested area of the West Khasi Hills. The region surrounding the waterfall is home to several villages, including Mawpon. At a height of 1106 feet, Langshiang Falls is considered one of the tallest waterfalls in India. The waterfall is surrounded by lush greenery, making it increasingly popular. As a result, the state government is considering implementing measures to promote national tourism in the area.
Sweet Falls, also known as Kshaid Weitden, is a beautiful waterfall located near Happy Valley in Shillong, Meghalaya, at a distance of 13 km from Shillong Bus Stand. It is renowned for its stunning beauty and is a popular attraction among tourists visiting Shillong.
With a height of 315 feet, the Sweet Falls cascade down with tremendous force, creating a milky white stream that blends beautifully with the lush green vegetation. However, the force of the water makes it dangerous for visitors to bathe or stand directly underneath the falls.
Although Sweet Falls is considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Shillong, they are also considered the most dangerous. Due to numerous suicides and accidental falls, tourists are prohibited from entering the waterfall. Locals believe that the falls are haunted, and they suggest visiting in groups of odd numbers to avoid any mishaps. To reach the viewpoint that offers a great view of the falls, visitors must descend steep steps on a poorly maintained route. For safety and convenience, it's best to visit before 4 PM.