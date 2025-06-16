Namrata Case Update: Suspects Switch Off Phones, Skip Nongpoh Police Appearance

In a major development in the mysterious death of Namrata Bora, Meghalaya's Nongpoh Police have identified two individuals who reportedly took her to the hospital before her demise. The suspects have been named as Kaushik Kalita and Biswajit Kalita.
According to police sources, both were summoned to appear at Nongpoh Police Station on Sunday, but failed to turn up. The police sources further revealed that the duo has since switched off their mobile phones, raising suspicions and complicating the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, two crucial witnesses in the case — Mriganka Boruah, Pragya Dihingia — are scheduled to record their statements in court today, which could provide key insights into the case.
Investigators are also facing hurdles in identifying the truck allegedly involved in the incident, as there were no CCTV cameras in the area, making vehicle tracing difficult.
It may be mentioned that the case has sparked widespread attention across Assam and Meghalaya, with public pressure mounting for a transparent and swift investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding Namrata Bora’s death.
