Namrata Case: Mobile Seized in Meghalaya Police Raid at Neha Apartment

In connection with the Namrata Bora case, Meghalaya Police conducted a raid at Neha Apartment in Rukminigaon, focusing on Namrata Bora’s room. During the operation, the police seized a mobile phone belonging to Neha. The accused handed over the key to the room, which the police used to enter and seize only the mobile phone. Authorities stated that no other items from the room are currently required for the investigation.

Advertisment

The police from Nongpoh confirmed that only the mobile phone was confiscated during the approximately 40-minute-long search at Neha Apartment. Visual footage from the police operation has been released. The seized mobile phone is expected to reveal significant information.

Questions remain as to why Namrata left her mobile phone behind. Speculation is ongoing about whether data recovered from Namrata’s phone will uncover new mysteries. After completing the raid, the Meghalaya Police left the premises.

Also Read: Accident or Foul Play? Namrata Borah’s Father Demands Justice