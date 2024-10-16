"North-East is a Pillar of India's Development": Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that the North-East is at the forefront of India's development, describing it as a key contributor to the nation’s unity, economic progress, and cultural richness.
Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in Shillong, he lauded the region’s rapid growth and transformation under the Look East and Act East policies.
"North-East is on the radar of the nation’s development,” the Vice President remarked, emphasizing the significance of the region in the country’s growth story.
He praised the exponential growth in communication, connectivity, and the development of airports in the region, crediting the government's policies for the dramatic advancements.
Addressing the growing concerns around misinformation, Vice President Dhankhar urged for greater caution in the dissemination of unverified information.
“Can we allow a freefall of information that has no factual foundation on public platforms?" he asked, highlighting the dangers of misinformation and emphasizing the need for accountability.
"We cannot afford to be loose cannons, ignoring our basic commitment to our nation,” he added, calling for greater responsibility in the use of public platforms, especially as Bharat continues to rise as a global power.
He encouraged the youth, describing them as the most vital contributors and significant stakeholders in India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
In his address, Dhankhar underscored the importance of skill development for the nation’s future, describing it as a critical need rather than a quality.
He highlighted the formation of the dedicated Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for internships benefiting 5 lakh young individuals over the next five years.
“Villages and semi-urban towns must become hubs of skill centres,” he urged, emphasizing the importance of human resource development in driving India’s growth.
The Vice President also stressed that true skill lies in the optimal exploitation of individual talent.
"Skill is neither discovered nor innovated—it is the best use of one’s talents," he said, stressing that India must harness the potential of its people to achieve qualitative excellence.
During his visit, Vice President Dhankhar expressed his admiration for the natural beauty of Meghalaya, describing it as a heavenly part of India.
"If there is heaven, it is in India. If there is a heavenly spirit, it is in Meghalaya," he remarked.
He further asserted that tourism alone could drive the economy of the state, given its bountiful natural resources.
Encouraging Meghalaya to make the most of its natural beauty, Dhankhar called on the state to develop its tourism sector with skilled human resources.
"Meghalaya has been bountifully gifted by nature, and this should be fully exploited by nurturing talent and creating a skilled workforce."
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including C.H. Vijayashankar, Governor of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister, and Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya.