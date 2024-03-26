Meghalaya

NPP Candidate Agatha Sangma Files Nomination for Tura Seat in Meghalaya
Agatha Sangma, a former Union Minister and the current Lok Sabha representative for Tura, took a crucial stride forward in her political career today when she filed her nomination for the Tura seat in Meghalaya.

The National People's Party (NPP) candidate was accompanied by her family, including her mother and two brothers, one of whom is Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. This demonstration of familial support underscored the Sangma family's strong presence and influence in Meghalaya politics.

The nomination filing event also saw the participation of several prominent leaders from the NPP, highlighting the party's backing of Agatha Sangma's candidacy.

With her extensive experience in public service, including her tenure as a Union Minister, Agatha Sangma emerges as a formidable contender for the Tura seat. Her decision to contest the state assembly election reflects her commitment to serving the people of Meghalaya and contributing to the development of the region.

As the electoral campaign gains momentum, Agatha Sangma's candidacy is expected to draw attention and interest from voters across the Tura constituency. Her track record and the support of her family and party leadership position her as a key figure in Meghalaya's political landscape, with the potential to make significant contributions to the state's governance and progress.

