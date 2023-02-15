People’s Trust in NPP Forced Mukul Sangma to Leave Congress: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma slammed the Congress party in the state and said that the trust of the people in his government and party "forced" Mukul Sangma and his team to leave Congress and join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The chief minister also stated that the Congress is left with no MLAs in the state.
Seeking a mandate for Songsak candidate Nihim D Shira at an election meeting, Conrad Sangma said that the people of Songsak had suffered as their MLA was busy only in politics running from Congress to TMC and failed to represent the aspirations of people.
He termed TMC leader Mukul Sangma as ungrateful that he chose to contest from Tikrikilla, while being an elected MLA from Songsak.
"People of Songsak should ask Mukul if he wins both the seats, which one he will resign," the NPP chief reasoned while stating that the mood is not in favour of TMC and Mukul will lose both the seats.
He further said the political readings are very clear and people from every nook and corner of the State have come together to pitch strongly for the NPP.
NPP leader and candidate of 41-Songsak, Nihim D Shira, lambasted his rival Mukul Sangma for his fake promises to the people of Songsak.
At Melim, under 56- Gambegre constituency, Conrad hit out at Rakesh Sangma's rival candidate Saleng Sangma and the Congress which has completely lost ground in Meghalaya and is in no position to even win 2 seats in the entire State.
The Meghalaya Chief Minister stressed that the NPP has worked with complete honesty and sincerity to deliver on the promises and demands of the people. He also mentioned that leaders from different political parties including sitting MLAs had joined NPP as they know that there is a future in NPP and they are convinced that NPP is returning to power with an absolute majority.
NPP candidate from 58-Rongara Siju constituency, Rakkam A Sangma, lauded Conrad Sangma for according thrust for the development of the backward region of South Garo Hills.
He urged the people to support his candidature so that the momentum of development will be further accelerated in South Garo Hills. He listed the ongoing construction of highways from Rongara to Ranikor and other development interventions initiated by the NPP Government.
CM Sangma on Tuesday campaigned for Nihim D Shira, Rakesh A Sangma and Rakkam A Sangma along with senior party leader Thomas A Sangma in their respective constituencies across the Garo Hills.
In all three meetings, a large number of supporters from different political parties pledged their support to NPP.
(with inputs from ANI)