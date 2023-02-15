People’s Trust in NPP Forced Mukul Sangma to Leave Congress: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma slammed the Congress party in the state and said that the trust of the people in his government and party "forced" Mukul Sangma and his team to leave Congress and join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The chief minister also stated that the Congress is left with no MLAs in the state.

Seeking a mandate for Songsak candidate Nihim D Shira at an election meeting, Conrad Sangma said that the people of Songsak had suffered as their MLA was busy only in politics running from Congress to TMC and failed to represent the aspirations of people.

He termed TMC leader Mukul Sangma as ungrateful that he chose to contest from Tikrikilla, while being an elected MLA from Songsak.

"People of Songsak should ask Mukul if he wins both the seats, which one he will resign," the NPP chief reasoned while stating that the mood is not in favour of TMC and Mukul will lose both the seats.

He further said the political readings are very clear and people from every nook and corner of the State have come together to pitch strongly for the NPP.

NPP leader and candidate of 41-Songsak, Nihim D Shira, lambasted his rival Mukul Sangma for his fake promises to the people of Songsak.

At Melim, under 56- Gambegre constituency, Conrad hit out at Rakesh Sangma's rival candidate Saleng Sangma and the Congress which has completely lost ground in Meghalaya and is in no position to even win 2 seats in the entire State.