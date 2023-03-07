"Portfolios In Next 24-48 Hrs": Meghalaya CM Sangma After Taking Oath

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma, who was sworn in as the Meghalaya Chief Minister for second consecutive term, said that the portfolios for different ministries will be distributed in the next 24-48 hours.

While speaking to reporters in Shillong, Sangma said, "We will continue to work on the foundations we have laid in the last five years for the development of the state. We are giving a lot of importance to youth and employment. The overall efficiency of benefits of various schemes reaching the grassroots level has improved.

“The portfolios will be distributed in the next 24-48 hours," he added.

"In a coalition, there're always differences and issues that come up. But what's important is that we should work together and find a way to amicably resolves issues. As we go forward we will ensure that we have better coordination and work as a strong team," he further said

Sangma took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Moreover, Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak and Rakkan A Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh, Shakliar Warjri and Comingone Ymbon took oath as ministers in the NPP-led Meghalaya government.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Guwahati to take part in the swearing ceremony.

He is also scheduled to take part in the oath taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio as Nagaland Chief Minister today.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.