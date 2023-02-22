Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Shillong to Address Poll Rally

After hours of delay, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally arrived at Malki ground in Shillong on Wednesday, February 22 afternoon, to participate in an election rally.

Amidst tight security, Gandhi was welcomed by leaders and members of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

MPCC president Vincent Pala said that the presence of Gandhi will be a boost to the party.

Gandhi is one of Congress’ star campaigners for upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Notably, the Wayanad MP was missing in the campaign for the party in Tripura where polling was held on February 16.

So far, the top Congress leadership has been absent from the campaign scene in the three northeastern poll-bound states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland barring party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing an election rally in Nagaland only on Tuesday.

Polling will be held in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2.