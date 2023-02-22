Meghalaya: 119 CAPF Companies to be Deployed for Smooth Conduct of Polls

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly polls in Meghalaya, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state.

The chief electoral officer of Meghalaya, FR Kharkongor said that 40 companies had been deployed earlier and another 79 companies have been inducted after the Tripura polls.

FR Kharkongor said, “In terms of law and order, we have 119 companies in Meghalaya. We had 40 companies which had been deployed earlier and another 79 companies have been inducted after the Tripura polls.”

“In terms of law and order, it is very smooth. Unfortunately, one candidate of the Sohiong constituency passed away. We have already sent the information and recommendation for adjustment of the poll to the election commission. So in all likelihood, the election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies," the CEO of Meghalaya added.

Kharkongor further said that there are 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya with two regions including 36 constituencies in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region and 24 constituencies in Garo Hills region.

The chief electoral officer said, “We have 3,482 polling stations in the state. All preparations are on track and all the 12 districts' election teams have prepared all the actions and all preparations are in full swing. We have some very minor issues in Garo hills where there was a group clash between two parties at Phulbari in the West Garo hills district, but that was sorted out. We have already arrested 31 people. A few incidents happened in Shillong and the situation is also under control. By and large, election preparedness is going on smoothly," he said.