Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Police Recreate Crime Scene in Meghalaya | Deets Inside

In a disturbing twist to the mysterious death of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya Police on Monday reconstructed the crime scene at the scenic yet now infamous Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra, where Raja was brutally murdered. The reconstruction revealed harrowing details of a murder allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, barely days after their marriage.

Crime Scene Reconstruction Reveals Chilling Truth

Led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), police teams visited several key locations linked to the case to piece together the exact sequence of events leading to Raja’s murder. The accused — including the prime suspect Sonam — were brought under police custody from the Shillong Sadar Police Station to reenact their roles.

Addressing the media, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, “We began at the parking area where the accused had parked their two-wheelers. From there, we moved to the viewpoint and carefully reconstructed the positions and movements of each individual prior to the attack.”

He confirmed that Raja was killed at the spot identified during the reenactment, and that the murder weapon — a machete — has been recovered. “One weapon has been found. Another, with a steel handle, is still missing. The accused demonstrated how and where they disposed of it. SDRF personnel are continuing search operations to recover it,” said Syiem.

Three Blows That Ended a Life

The police revealed that Raja was killed with three consecutive strikes: the first by Vishal, followed by Anand, and the final one by Akash. The initial blow, delivered by Vishal, took Raja by surprise and was particularly forceful, causing him to collapse instantly. As Raja screamed in pain, Sonam reportedly fled the scene.

Sonam had allegedly signaled the group to carry out the murder even before they reached the location. She stood close to Raja at the time of the assault, police said, with the attackers positioned strategically around him — Vishal to his right, Anand to his left, and Akash slightly behind.

After the killing, the trio reportedly carried Raja’s body to the edge of the gorge and threw him down — two held his hands while the third held his legs.

Sonam’s Active Role and Confession

SP Syiem disclosed that Sonam played a crucial role, not just in the planning, but also during the execution of the murder. She allegedly damaged Raja’s phone first, followed by further destruction by Vishal — an attempt to erase digital evidence.

“She has confessed to her involvement. Everything — from her position at the scene to her exact actions — has come to light through today’s reconstruction. This was a premeditated act. She knew what was going to happen,” Syiem stated.

Timeline of a Planned Murder

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and traveled to Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20 for their honeymoon. On May 23, the couple vanished after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, Sohra.

Days later, on June 2, Raja’s lifeless body was discovered in a gorge near the popular tourist spot of Wei Sawdong Falls. The discovery triggered a wide-scale investigation and manhunt for Sonam, who had disappeared following the murder.

As the probe intensified, investigators began to suspect Sonam’s involvement. It soon came to light that she had allegedly conspired with her lover and hired three men to carry out the killing. She remained on the run for days before finally surrendering to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9.

Breakthrough in a Grisly Case

Monday’s crime scene reconstruction has provided vital clarity to police about the events of May 23. With one machete recovered, confessions secured, and Sonam’s role established, investigators are now focusing on retrieving the second weapon and preparing the case for trial.