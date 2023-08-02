State Cabinet Approves ‘Service Rules’ of Meghalaya Public Service Commission

In a significant move, the Meghalaya Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, announced the approval of long-awaited Service Rules for the employees of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC). The MPSC has been functioning for decades without specific Service Rules for its employees, and this new development is set to bring clarity and structure to their service conditions.
The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the Cabinet's decision, stating, "We are delighted to inform that the Cabinet has finally approved the Service Rules for the employees of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission. This has been a pressing need for quite some time, and we are glad to address this matter."
The approved Service Rules will play a vital role in streamlining the functioning of the MPSC and ensuring the welfare of its employees. With these rules in place, the employees can expect clear guidelines and standards for their employment, promotion, and other aspects of their service.
In addition to approving the Service Rules for MPSC, the Cabinet also took a significant step in amending the Meghalaya Medical Council Act of 1987. The existing act included references to the Medical Council of India (MCI), which has now been replaced by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The Chief Minister elaborated, "With the transition from MCI to NMC at the national level, it became necessary to amend the Meghalaya Medical Council Act to reflect this change." The amendment ensures that the Meghalaya Medical Council Act is in sync with the current medical regulatory framework at the national level.
This decision reflects the state government's commitment to aligning its legislation with national changes to ensure effective governance and administration. The amendment will contribute to the smooth functioning of the medical regulatory system in Meghalaya and uphold the highest standards of medical practice and patient care.