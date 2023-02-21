TMC is a Corrupt and Communal Party from Bengal: Sambit Patra

BJP National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra on Tuesday termed the Trinamool Congress a corrupt and communal party from West Bengal which wants to divide Meghalaya and import citizens.

Addressing the large crowds of thousands and thousands of people at Golflink, Patra said, “For the first time after the TMC’s arrival in the political scene of Meghalaya, we can see political violence during the elections. Peace and Prosperity, he said are the two Ps of the BJP that will drive development in Meghalaya, and we can trust only the BJP to bring this to the state. Patra said, the NPP, TMC and Congress also believe in 2 Ps – Paisa (money) and Pariwar (their own family).”

He also minced no words in calling out the fallacies of the NPP government in the state of Meghalaya, and the hollow promises of the Trinamool Congress and Indian National Congress parties.

Sambit Patra further spoke about how the BJP is the only party in the country that delivers what it promises.

He highlighted how a former Prime Minister had only ever come to the North East two times, and that was to cast his vote and how current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the region almost 60 times, and has given wings to the Act East policy of the Government of India.

“It is the Prime Minister’s efforts that have mainstreamed the Northeast of India after 70 years of Independence. Today NE means the ‘New-Engine’ of Growth of India, and the NE was ‘Non-Existent’ under the Congress,” Patra said.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla spoke about the inclusive governance and development policies of the PM Modi led BJP government.

He stated that only the BJP has worked to actually empower the tribals and the minority communities of the state and the country, and have never planned to keep them dependent like the Congress did.

He said that it is the determination of the BJP to ensure that the last person, the most deprived, is uplifted and empowered first, and in the implementation of this vision, the BJP has never and will never discriminate between people on the basis of their age, gender, religion, caste, etc.

A former pastor of the Church, John Barla spoke about his humble background and about how PM Modi elevated him to his current position of responsibility.

John Barla said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started PM-DevINE scheme and for this a provision of Rs 6,000 crores has also been kept in the Central Budget.

“There will be no paucity of funds for the growth and development of Meghalaya. About 2.10 lakh gas connections were distributed in Meghalaya under PM Ujjwala Yojana, about 70 thousand houses were built under PM Awas Yojana, about 3.40 lakh houses were connected with Jal Jeevan Mission and about 2.70 lakh toilets were constructed. About 2 lakh farmers are being benefited in Meghalaya under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, about 22 lakh people of the Meghalaya are being provided free 5 kg wheat/rice and one kg pulses for the last two and a half years,” John said.

John also claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the journey of fast-track growth and development of the Northeast region has already begun.

“During Covid, when other political parties disappeared from public, it was Modi ji who stood fast with the people and provided them free ration and vaccination,” he added.

Meanwhile, various leaders of the BJP spoke at two public rallies in Shillong organised at Gorkha Pathshala ground and at Golflink.

The rallies were addressed by BJP leaders and candidates Mariohom Kharkrang, Shanbor Shullai, Ernest Mawrie and A. L. Hek.