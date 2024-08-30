TMC Leader Mukul Sangma Appointed Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly

Dr. Mukul M. Sangma, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has been officially recognized as the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
The announcement, made by the Speaker of the Assembly, takes effect from the forenoon of August 28.
In a related development, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, also a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has been appointed as the Opposition Chief Whip. His recognition as the Chief Whip also takes effect from the forenoon of August 28.
These appointments were confirmed through an official notification signed by Dr. Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Earlier, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma mentioned that Dr. Mukul Sangma had formally submitted a request for the position of Leader of the Opposition.
"The TMC, led by Mukul Sangma, demanded that the post of leader of opposition be offered to the party as it has the support of lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh. I have received the letter of submission. I am still examining the proposal and will make a decision very soon," the Speaker said.
The TMC currently holds five seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, while the Congress has only one. The Congress initially had five MLAs following the 2023 elections, but its strength was reduced to one after three MLAs joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and one was elected as a Member of Parliament.
The Speaker also noted that the opposition currently holds 10% of the seats in the 60-member assembly.