Top 12 Places to Visit in Cherrapunji

Megalithic Bridge on the Um-Nyankanah

The Um-Nyankanah River is crossed by this enormous stone pillar-supported megalithic bridge. Local lore claims that the Jaintia Kings gave the order to construct this bridge during the Middle Ages. They built a number of these megalithic bridges over a period of 100 years to facilitate trade between their capital cities and to give their armies a means of communication and movement. This stone bridge is one of the historical sites in Meghalaya that history buffs and heritage enthusiasts must see.

Nohsngithiang Falls

Cherrapunjee is home to the mighty Nohsngithiang Falls, which descends from the East Khasi hills into the Bangladeshi plains with nothing but the force of nature. The 1035-foot-tall waterfall is an impressive sight. Seven separate streams come together to form this massive waterfall, hence its alternative name, the Seven Sisters. In the monsoon, when the water crashes down the limestone hills with such a mighty force, the scenery is even more breathtaking. From the splendid sights to the roaring noise, the fun will be at its peak. Nohsngithiang Falls, Cherrapunjee is an attractive sight. When the sunlight strikes the water, a prismatic effect happens. The Water seems to glow. The south-westerly location of the waterfall is a delight as the sun illuminates its beauty from sunrise to sunset. A rainbow is a frequent sight, and the lucky ones may be blessed with the benevolence of nature.