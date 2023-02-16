Traditional Dresses of Meghalaya: Everything you need to know about the colorful outfits

1. Jainkup

The older women from the Jaintia Tribe wears an woollen outfit which is commonly known as “Jainkup”. The Jainkup is a full-sleeve blouse designed with a neck work-around. Jainkup and Jansen are worn by female dancers during the Khasi Festival.

2. Jainsem

Ladies of Khasi ethnicity wear a garment called a jainsem. It covers the entire lower portion of a women’s body. The mulberry silk used to create jainsem is among the finest in the world. Tap-moh khlieh, a cotton shawl, is worn over a blouse with this.

3. Dak Manda

Dak Manda is a small piece of cloth wrapped around the waist by women in Meghalaya. It primarily belongs to the Garo Community and consists of a handmade lungi and a blouse.

4. Kyrshah

During the harvest season, the Jaintia community wears headwear made from a checkered cloth called kyrshah to cover their hair. Women also like to accessorize their dresses with this little headgear at parties, celebrations, and festivals.