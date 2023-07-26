Tura Violence: Meghalaya TMC Hits Back At Police for Risking CM’s Life

Thus, based on the above reasons, TMC Meghalaya demanded an independent probe monitored by the Meghalaya High Court be immediately instituted to investigate the violence that happened in Tura on July 24, 2023.

Secondly, that the DGP, Meghalaya and SP, Tura be immediately suspended as due to their failure in executing their duties they have gravely endangered the life of the Chief Minister and have put at risk many innocent lives that have participated in the meeting. The complicity of the Police cannot be ruled out and have a hand in instigating the violence inspite of them knowing about the “planned conspiracy” well in time.