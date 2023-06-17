Two Held With Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh In Meghalaya

In a major haul, Meghalaya Police seized counterfeit Indian currency notes amount to Rs 10.35 lakh and apprehended two individuals in connection to it.
Acting on specific inputs, the conducted a surprise checking near Bajengdoba and intercepted two individuals. Upon frisking, the authorities recovered multiple bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes in their possession.
The police said that a larger conspiracy involving several individuals is involved in this illicit racket.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection to the seizure. Investigations are underway to unearth further linkages.
Last month, Mizoram police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons in connection to it.
The apprehended two persons were identified as Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar veng in Kolasib district and Lallungmuana (40) of N. Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng in Serchhip district at Vairengte.
Acting on specific information, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Branch (SB) of Mizoram police seized counterfeit currency notes of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of the two accused.
The seized notes consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 500 denomination.