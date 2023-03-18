Meghalaya: UGC Exempts NEHU-Affiliated Colleges from 2023-24 CUET

The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) affiliated colleges in Meghalaya were exempted from Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for the academic year 2023-24. This was informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) exempted NEHU affiliated colleges as the geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far-flung location, limited digital connectivity, and infrastructure creates an obstacle in conducting the CUET.

The letter read, “I am directed to refer to this Ministry's letter of even No. dated 13th May 2022 on the subject mentioned above and to say that given the geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far-flung location, limited digital connectivity, and infrastructure as impediments in conducting the CUET in North Eastern Regions, the Central Universities of North Eastern Regions namely Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University. Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, NEHU and HNBGU, Uttarakhand was allowed to take admission in the affiliated colleges to the Central University as per the past practice instead of CUET for the year 2022-23. Keeping in view the present situation, it has been decided that the above exemption may be extended for one more year for 2023-24.”

Taking to twitter, CM Sangma thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wrote, “Thank Hon’ble Union Education Minister, Sh.@dpradhanbjp ji for considering our request on behalf of our students to exempt the colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU to come under the purview of #CUET for 2023-24, allowing them to continue with existing admission practices.”