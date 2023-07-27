"Unacceptable": Meghalaya Law Minister On Recent Violence In Tura

Meghalaya law minister Dr Mazneel Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed deep concern and condemnation over the violent attack that took place in Tura, calling it "unacceptable" in a recent statement.
The attack targetted the police personnel and the Chief Minister, raising serious alarm regarding the intrusion of a political mafia in the state.
Lyngdoh asserted that preliminary reports from the police indicated a link between violence and politics, expressing personal disappointment in the involvement of certain political parties.
She warned that this trend of political patronage from external parties could pose a dangerous threat to the peaceful coexistence of political parties in Meghalaya.
The law minister called upon the people of Meghalaya to reject any such intrusive application of political influence and take a firm stand against the emerging political mafia. He highlighted the need for maintaining cordial relationships between political parties, regardless of their roles in governance or opposition.
The state's law enforcement agencies have taken swift action, apprehending suspects in connection with the violent incident. Dr. Lyngdoh emphasized the importance of stringent action against those who misuse political platforms to spread hatred and create animosity within communities.
As the situation develops, authorities and citizens alike were urged to remain vigilant and united against any divisive forces that threaten the peaceful and democratic fabric of Meghalaya.