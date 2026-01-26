USTM Celebrates 77th Republic Day with Patriotic Fervour

The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), on Monday celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day with deep patriotic spirit and enthusiasm at its Amenity Centre.

The programme commenced at 8:15 am with the presence of USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Vice-Chancellor Professor GD Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Padmashri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, principals of PIMC, IAMC and RINE, along with senior officials, faculty members, students, staff, NCC cadets and members of the university community.

Distinguished guests arrived at 8:20 am, followed by the hoisting of the National Tricolour at 8:30 am. The unfurling of the flag symbolised India’s unity, sovereignty and democratic values and was followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.

At 8:35 am, a pledge-taking ceremony was held during which participants reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Indian Constitution and its core ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, highlighted the significance of Republic Day and stressed the crucial role of education, youth and academic institutions in nation-building.

The celebrations also featured a disciplined flag march, reflecting unity and national pride, followed by a ‘Gantantra Gaurav Rally’. Students and staff participated enthusiastically in the rally, spreading awareness about constitutional values and national pride across the university campus.

To encourage wider participation, recreational games were organised at the Amenity Centre, adding a sense of joy and camaraderie to the occasion.

The Republic Day celebrations at USTM served as a meaningful tribute to India’s constitutional heritage and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing responsible citizens dedicated to the nation’s progress and unity.

