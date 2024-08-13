USTM Celebrates NIRF-2024 Success for Third Consecutive Year

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marked a significant milestone by celebrating its continued success in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.
This marks the third consecutive year that USTM has secured a spot among the top 200 universities in India, as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The grand celebration took place in the Central Auditorium of USTM, which was filled with students, faculty members, and the extended USTM community. The event featured speeches from key university leaders, including Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof. GD Sharma, and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. BK Das. The occasion was further honoured by the presence of Padma Shri Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice Chancellor USTM, and other distinguished guests.
In his address, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed his pride in USTM’s NIRF ranking, thanking the students, faculty, and staff for their contributions to this achievement. "Today, we are proud of this NIRF Ranking of USTM by the Ministry of Education, Government of India," he stated.
He also claimed that USTM’s consistent ranking in the NIRF, a framework that evaluates institutions based on teaching, learning, research, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity, is a testament to the university’s commitment to academic excellence. "Notably, USTM remains the only private university in the northeastern region to achieve this recognition for three years in a row," added Hoque.
In 2021, USTM received an "A Grade" accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its first cycle of assessment. It is also recognized as a Green Campus, aligning with NAAC’s priorities under the Ministry of Education.
"USTM is committed to nurturing its students' academic and professional growth. The university’s unique Pay Back Policy encourages students to qualify in competitive examinations like NET, GATE, SLET, and IAS by refunding their fees upon success. The university is also deeply engaged in outreach activities, promoting environmental and social awareness through its USTM Neighborhood Mission. This initiative supports the development of neighbouring communities, with departments adopting nearby villages and organizing various awareness programs, health camps, and educational sessions," Hoque added further.