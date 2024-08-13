"What is Jihad?" Assam CM Criticizes USTM for Building 'Mecca-like' Gates

In a continuing critique of the University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya (USTM), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted the university for having architectural elements resembling Mecca at its gates, while lacking symbols from other religions, such as Hinduism or Christianity. Sarma accused USTM of engaging in what he referred to as 'Jihad' and questioned the absence of structures like a Namghar (a community prayer hall central to Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite tradition) or a church within the campus.
The Chief Minister's remarks follow his earlier allegations against USTM, where he accused the university of causing waterlogging in Guwahati by expanding its campus through the destruction of surrounding hills, a phenomenon he termed 'flood jihad'. Sarma emphasized that he has never participated in any inauguration events at USTM, although he did attend functions there, including one where former President of India Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest.
Reflecting on his visit to the university, Sarma stated that upon seeing USTM’s 3000-seat auditorium, he felt compelled to build a larger one in Assam, ensuring that residents would not have to rely on USTM’s facilities. He announced plans to construct a new auditorium in Khanapara, which is expected to be completed within a few months or by next year.
Expressing his disapproval, Sarma criticized the symbolism of having only a Mecca-inspired gate at USTM and called for a more inclusive representation of religious symbols. "Why will we walk under just one [Mecca]? There should be a Namghar, a church, and then we will walk under all three," he asserted. He also questioned whether the Congress party would have supported the university if its owner were from a Hindu community, suggesting a bias in their stance.
The Chief Minister further lamented the perceived damage to Assam’s education system, which he blamed on USTM, and reiterated his use of the term 'Jihad' to describe the university’s actions. He argued that targeting Assam's civilization and culture in such a manner equated to Jihad and expressed regret over the expansion of USTM’s campus at the expense of the environment.
Sarma also touched on the broader demographic issues in Assam, labeling South Salmara and Dhubri districts as "mini Bangladesh" due to the significant Muslim population in these areas. He noted that while raising concerns about the expanding Muslim population, he has faced criticism for being 'non-secular'.
The Chief Minister concluded by urging those associated with USTM to advocate for the construction of a church on the campus, noting that the university is located in Meghalaya, a state with a predominantly Christian population. He reiterated the absence of religious inclusivity at USTM and called for the addition of a Namghar and a church to represent all communities.