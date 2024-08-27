USTM Holds 10th Convocation, Honors Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw

The convocation, presided over by Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, featured a Convocation Address by Prof. Ved Prakash, Former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), and a Special Address by Prof. V. N. Rajsekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyasagar University, Mumbai, and Former Chairman of UGC & Former Director of NAAC. Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw delivered acceptance remarks upon receiving their Honorary Doctorate degrees.