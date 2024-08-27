USTM Holds 10th Convocation, Honors Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) hosted its Tenth Convocation on August 27, 2024, at its 9th Mile, Ri Bhoi campus, with a distinguished gathering of Vice Chancellors, academicians, and other eminent figures.
The event saw the awarding of degrees to 1,639 graduates, including 17 Ph.D. recipients, 906 Post Graduate graduates, and 716 Undergraduate students.
In a significant highlight, cultural icons Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw were honored with Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degrees in recognition of their exceptional contributions to art, culture, and societal development.
The convocation, presided over by Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, featured a Convocation Address by Prof. Ved Prakash, Former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), and a Special Address by Prof. V. N. Rajsekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyasagar University, Mumbai, and Former Chairman of UGC & Former Director of NAAC. Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw delivered acceptance remarks upon receiving their Honorary Doctorate degrees.
Notable dignitaries present included Prof. Neelima Gupta, VC of Dr. Harisingh Gour University; Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Afshar Alam, VC of Jamia Hamdard; Prof. (Dr.) Ami U. Upadhyay, VC of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad; Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, VC of Mizoram University; Prof. (Dr.) Sat Prakash Bansal, VC of Central University of Himachal Pradesh; Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, VC of Tripura University; Prof. Saket Kushwaha, VC of Rajiv Gandhi University; Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, VC of NEHU, Shillong; and Dr. R.M. Pant, VC of Assam University, Silchar.
Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed his vision for USTM to become a world-class institution and thanked the Government of Meghalaya for its support. The ceremony included the presentation of the University report by USTM Vice Chancellor Prof. G. D. Sharma, followed by the award of degrees and gold medals.
Kasim Ampang Sangma received the Visitor’s Best Student Award, Manash Pratim Sarmah was honored with the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Student Award, Mustafizur Rahman earned the Chancellor’s Best Student Award, and Sujata Kumari was awarded the PA Sangma Best UG Student Award.
Additionally, 23 gold medals were awarded to top Post Graduates and 22 to exceptional Undergraduates.
The convocation commenced with a grand Academic Procession involving the Registrar, Academic Council members, Board of Governors, Deans, Department Heads, and award recipients.
The event concluded with the administration of oaths and the singing of the National Anthem, celebrating the achievements and future aspirations of USTM.