USTM to Award Honorary Doctorates to Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) will honor two celebrated North East icons at its 10th Convocation on August 27, 2024.
Assam’s Heartthrob, 'Zubeen Garg' and the revered pop-rock legend from Meghalaya, 'Lou Majaw' will be awarded Honorary Doctorates of Letters (D.Litt.) by the Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya, C. H. Vijayashankar.
Zubeen Garg, known for his extensive contributions across Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood music, has left an indelible mark as a singer, music director, composer, lyricist, actor, and philanthropist. His diverse talents and philanthropic efforts have earned him widespread admiration.
Lou Majaw, acclaimed as the Bob Dylan of India, is recognized for his powerful storytelling and social commentary. His evocative voice and lyrics vividly capture the essence of love, loss, and the Khasi way of life, resonating deeply with audiences across generations.
The ceremony will also feature a distinguished gathering of Vice Chancellors, academicians, and eminent personalities, celebrating the achievements of the graduating class.
The convocation ceremony will commence at 11:00 AM at USTM's Central Auditorium. The event will see the graduation of 1,639 students, including 17 Ph.D. candidates, 906 postgraduate degree holders, and 716 undergraduate degree recipients.